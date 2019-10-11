RIVERS, Justin Geoffrey:

It saddens us to say that Dad suddenly passed away on Tuesday 8 October 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 76 years. He was so loved and is going to be missed by his children; Michelle Rivers, Michael and Ang Rivers, Sandra and Dick Exeter, and Nicola and Craig Ellingham. He was a proud Grandad of Jordan, Madison, Abbey, Jade, and Leiana; Ben, Ashley, and Sophie; and Jessie, George and James; Great-Grandad of Peyton, Maci, and Monty. Loving and respected friend of Carole. Messages to Rivers Family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. Justin is resting at Sandra's until Saturday 12 October 2019, from where he will then be taken to the Woodville Sports Stadium, Ross Street, Woodville, for his farewell starting at 11.00am.

"Close to our hearts, you will stay. Loved and remembered, every day."



Monarch Funeral Home Ltd

Pahiatua (06) 3766662



