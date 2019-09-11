THORNTON, June Lorraine:
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 7 September 2019, aged 83 years. A dear wife and soulmate to Graham. A very special mum and mother-in-law to Karen and John Renwick, Tony, Debbie Aplin, Sharmaine and Mitch Puleosi. Dearly loved Nana to her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
"Our strong lady has left us, but now at peace"
A funeral service will be held for June at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 11, 2019