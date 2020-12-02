June SHAW

SHAW, June Olive:
Of Feilding. On November 26, 2020, June, aged 90, peacefully slipped away into the gentle loving arms of her devoted husband and soulmate, the late Ken Shaw (Feilding). Treasured mother and mother- in-law of John (Ranfurly, Otago), Lynette and Peter (Feilding), Judith and Len (Melbourne, VIC), Mary-Ann and James (Ballandean, QLD), Alison and Pete (Fremantle, WA), Robert and Karen (Palmerston North). Dearly loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in New Zealand, Australia and the UK. The family would like to extend their special thanks and deep gratitude to Dr. Karl Gilchrist for his compassion, enduring patience, kind guidance and support. Also to all staff and connections who all, so lovingly, cared for Mum at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre Feilding. Messages c/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In accordance with Mum's wishes a private cremation has been held.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 2, 2020
