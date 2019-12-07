LE CHEMINANT,
June Allyson:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Friday, 6 December 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Kelvin. Loved Mum of David and Donna, Bruce, Julie and Fikret. Adored Nana of Mark, and Andrew; Amy, and Sarah. Treasured Great-Nana to Jayden, Olivia, Arlo, Otis, and Daisy. Messages to the Le Cheminant family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A celebration of June's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, 10 December 2019, at 2.00pm.
