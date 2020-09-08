HATFIELD,
June Ngaire (nee Dunstall):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 6 September 2020, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of Bob for 63 years. Cherished Mum of Graham and Murray; and loved mother-in-law of Moana. Treasured Granny of Andrea, Dylan, Tenille, Ricci, and Kiri; and an adored Great-Granny and Great-Great-Granny. Messages to the Hatfield family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors at Palmerston North Hospital and St John Ambulance staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, or left at the service. A service to celebrate June's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 11 September 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 8, 2020