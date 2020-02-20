McKNIGHT,
Julie Tsuneyo (nee Page):
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 18 February 2020. Dearly loved Mum of Sam and Thomas. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ken, Peter and Sharon, and Christine. A beloved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Messages to Julie's family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service to celebrate Julie's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 22 February 2020, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 20, 2020