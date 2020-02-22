Julie BRISTOL

Guest Book
  • "Dear auntie julie we will miss you so much hope you and..."
  • "dear jul we are going to miss you you will be up in heaven..."
  • "Julie - will miss you and the happy bubbles. Ian & Maureen"
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
96 Shamrock Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

BRISTOL, Julie Margaret:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Wanganui. Passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, 20 February 2020. Aged 69 years. Loved partner of Dave. Loved Mum of Aaron and Daniel. Adored Nana of Jordan and Kayleigh. Loved sister of Joanne, Colleen and Dennis. All messages to the Bristol family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice or the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Julie will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, 25 February 2020, at 2.00pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 22, 2020
