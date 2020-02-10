Julia ALEXANDER

Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

ALEXANDER,
Julia Mae Denise
(previously Latif):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday 8 February 2020, after a short illness. Beloved daughter of Bob and Andrea, and wife of Mark. Dearly loved mother of Samuel, Elijah, and Ezra. Special sister of Marilyn, Sharon, Erena, and Paul. A much loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Alexander family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Julia's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 12 February 2020, at 2.30pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
