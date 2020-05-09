NEEVE,
Judith Ngaire (Jude):
On Sunday April 26, 2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by family. Much loved by Jeremy, Allana, and Daniel. Loved youngest daughter of the late Ainslie and Allan Brown, loved sister of Maurice and Helen Brown, Allain and Richard Scott, Lesley and Ron Williams, and their families. A private family service was held in Paraparaumu on May 1, 2020. Messages and tributes can be placed in Jude's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 9, 2020