WISNEWSKI, Joyce Anita:
Peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. In her 91st year. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Harley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Eric, Chris and Danila and Dianne Palmer. Such a loving and fun Grandmother of Craig and Nok, Anna and Harley, Richard, Katherine, Katerina and Laura and Dan. Very proud Great-Grandmother of Kiilani, Jaxon and Lincoln, Emma-Lee and Elijah and Theodore. The family would like to acknowledge the care and kindness that Joyce received during her time at Marinoto Rest Home. A private family service has been held in accordance with Joyce's wishes.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 5, 2020