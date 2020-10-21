Joyce THOMPSON

Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

THOMPSON,
Joyce Christine:
On 19 October 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loving and loved mother of Andrew and Delwyn. Loved friend of many. A special thanks to the Feilding St John Ambulance, Palmerston North Hospital, Air Ambulance and Waikato Hospital ICU. In accordance with Joyce's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 21, 2020
