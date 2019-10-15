RICHARDSON, Joyce
Elizabeth (nee Sayles):
Passed away suddenly with family by her side at Palmerston North Hospital on October 13th, 2019. In her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Spencer. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Deidre, Neil and Janis, and Julie (Foxton Beach). Loved friend of Terry. Much loved Nana of Brendan and Tash, Joanne, Leith, Nadine, and her 5 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Tracey and the staff at Palmerston North Hospital ED for their wonderful care of Joyce. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Joyce's life at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday, October 17th, 2019, at 2.00pm.
