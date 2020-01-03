Joyce MURPHY

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this time. I have many fond memories..."
    - John Clausen
  • "Joyce it was a pleasure to have known you. Your wonderful..."
  • "Rest In Peace Aunty Joyce,wow what a great age. Sorry I..."
    - Gaye Hart
Death Notice

MURPHY, Joyce Doreen:
On Tuesday 31st December 2019, Joyce passed away peacefully at Metlifecare Palmerston North, aged 96 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Maurie, much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Barry, Sharon & John, Graeme & Helen. Adored Nana of Leanne & Dean, Brett, Kelly & Alan. Cherished Greater Nana of Kyra, Cory, Benji & Millie. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Metlifecare for their love and compassion shown to Joyce. All messages to the Murphy Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. As per Joyce's wishes, a private funeral to be held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.