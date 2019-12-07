LOCHEAD, Joyce Ross:
Passed away in Tauranga in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Neroli and Chris Richardson, Orewa, Bronwyn and Keith Wiggins, Fielding, Royleen and Barry Marshall, Palmerston North and Honor and Steven Ronowicz, Tauranga. Loved Nanna and Nanny of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private family funeral is being held. A memorial service in the Manawatu will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter. All correspondence to c/- The Lochead family, 101 Panorama Heights, Orewa 0931.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 7, 2019