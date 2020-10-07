Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce JENSEN. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Care Centre on Friday 2 October, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Alan. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Dennis and Gail, Bruce (deceased) and Axel. Cherished Gran and Great-Gran to Lisa Jensen (deceased), Jason and Michaela Bos, Michele Jensen, Brittany and Drew Haddon, Megan Jensen, Aimee and James Duke, Ethan and Noah Duke, Madeline and Andrew and wee Dominic Rocha. Messages to the family, C/- Jensen, 18 Sutherland Road, RD 9, Palmerston North 4479. The family would like to acknowledge the care and support provided to Joyce during her stay at Ranfurly Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. In accordance with Joyce's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

"Forever in our thoughts."



NZIFH



JENSEN, Joyce Irene:Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Care Centre on Friday 2 October, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Alan. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Dennis and Gail, Bruce (deceased) and Axel. Cherished Gran and Great-Gran to Lisa Jensen (deceased), Jason and Michaela Bos, Michele Jensen, Brittany and Drew Haddon, Megan Jensen, Aimee and James Duke, Ethan and Noah Duke, Madeline and Andrew and wee Dominic Rocha. Messages to the family, C/- Jensen, 18 Sutherland Road, RD 9, Palmerston North 4479. The family would like to acknowledge the care and support provided to Joyce during her stay at Ranfurly Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. In accordance with Joyce's wishes, a private cremation has been held."Forever in our thoughts."NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 7, 2020

