HUDDLESTON, Joyce:
Joyce's family wish to acknowledge the love and support received from friends and extended family during the loss of a special Mum, Grandma and Great-grandma. The expressions of sympathy shown by you all in different ways, mean so much at this time. Thank you also to those who have visited and cared for Joyce over the last decade and to Ranfurly Home for their support and professional care over the last few weeks. So many helped make her funeral a treasured day of remembrance for us, it is truly appreciated.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 5, 2019