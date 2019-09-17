HUDDLESTON,

Joyce Constance:

(formerly of Taikorea and Kopane). On Saturday 14th September 2019, peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Much loved Mum of Mavis and Bob Jackson (both deceased), Lois and Peter Hall (Pohangina Valley), Betty and Stephen Voss (Kopane). Treasured grandma of Jeremy, Tim and Andrea, Chris, James and Morghan, and Sarah. Loved great-grandma of Natalie, Vanessa, Leah and Olivia. A donation to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated or may be left in the church foyer. Messages to the Huddleston family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Joyce will be held at Rongotea Uniting Church, Thames Street, Rongotea on Friday 20th September 2019, at 1pm, followed by interment at the Rongotea Cemetery.





