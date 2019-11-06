HART, Joyce Eva:
Of Feilding. On November 4, 2019. Peacefully in her 99th year, at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre, in the presence of her family. Devoted wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved Mum of Maureen & Peter, Josie, Jackie & David, and the late Dave. Loved Nanny of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Joyce will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 6, 2019