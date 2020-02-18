BRETT,
Joyce Lillian (née Freeman):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at Julia Wallace Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Treasured wife of the late Ernie. Devoted mother of David, and Stephen and Trish. Adored Nan and Great-Nan of Carl, Ryan, Grace and Kirk, Aaliyah and Elijah.
"At peace, at last".
Heartfelt thanks to the amazing team of people at Julia Wallace for their respect, compassion and affection they showed for Joyce during her time there. It was a great comfort to her family. A service for Joyce will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 21 February 2020 at 10.00am. Messages to the Brett family, 263 College Street, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 18, 2020