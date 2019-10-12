HUNT, Joy:

Raylene, Julian, Paul, Linda, and families, of the late Joy wish to extend their thanks to all who helped and for the wonderful support given at the time of her passing. Special thanks to Hospice staff, doctors and district nurses who attended and treated Joy with dignity. To our Newlife Church family and Pastors who made the service a truly memorable one, thank you. As it will be impossible to thank all those concerned individually please accept this as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.



