HUNT, Joy Marie:
Of Palmerston North. On Sunday, September 15th, 2019 (Peacefully) at her home. Aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold, much loved Mum of Raylene and Julian Thomas, Paul and Linda, adored Nan of all her grand and great-grandchildren.
"A friend to many".
"In His presence is
fullness of joy".
In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North would be appreciated or may be left in Church foyer. Messages to Mrs R. Thomas, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Joy's life will be held at Life Church, 590 Featherston Street, Palmerston North, Tomorrow, Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter private interment.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 18, 2019