ENGLAND,
Joy Violetta (née Taylor):
With great sadness Joy passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday 17 December 2019, aged 73 years. Loved daughter of the late Cyril and Nelle Taylor and loved sister of Diane. Wife of Brian (deceased). Loving partner of David. Adored mother of David; Trevor; Deborah; and Julie and mother-in-law of Adam. Cherished Nana to James, Olivia, Sophia and Jesse. Loved aunty and best friend of Liz. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, Tomorrow (Friday), 20 December 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to Aroha Rest Home for their love and care. Messages can be sent to Joy's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 19, 2019