Joshua ANDERSON

Guest Book
  • "My heartfelt condolences to you Alison and family. I am so..."
    - Jennie Beech
  • "Dear Alison, Jess and extended family. i'm so very sorry to..."
  • "Our thoughts are with family,Allison and Jess. He was a..."
    - Val and Doug Gilbert
  • "Sorry to hear your news"
    - Murray and Linda Torwick
Death Notice

ANDERSON,
Joshua Patrick (Josh):
Sadly passed away unexpectedly on Good Friday, 10th April 2020, aged 30 years. Loved and cherished son of Alison and Hugh, brother and brother-in-law of Jessica and Kyle, uncle to Parker and Arthur. Loved by all his extended family, and a special friend to many.
Will be greatly missed by all.
Due to the current restictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. All messages to the Anderson Family, C/- 197 Milson Line, Palmerston North 4414.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
