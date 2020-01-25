Joseph HAWKES

Guest Book
  • "To Janice & All the Hawkes Family. Sending our love and..."
    - Ian & Frances Jenkins
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Rawhitiroa Hall
4 Horoi Road
Eltham
View Map
Death Notice

HAWKES,
Joseph Trevor (Joe):
Passed away peacefully, at home relaxed in his lazy-boy, on 21st January 2020. Aged 83 years. Loved and cherished husband of Janice, together for 60 years. Treasured Dad of Alan and Jen, and Lindsay and Mary. Special grandpop of Michael, Andrew and Daniel.

A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held in the Rawhitiroa Hall, 4 Horoi Road, Eltham, on Tuesday 28th January at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Eltham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to 'The Family of Joe Hawkes' C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.