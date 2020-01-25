HAWKES,
Joseph Trevor (Joe):
Passed away peacefully, at home relaxed in his lazy-boy, on 21st January 2020. Aged 83 years. Loved and cherished husband of Janice, together for 60 years. Treasured Dad of Alan and Jen, and Lindsay and Mary. Special grandpop of Michael, Andrew and Daniel.
A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held in the Rawhitiroa Hall, 4 Horoi Road, Eltham, on Tuesday 28th January at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Eltham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Eltham Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to 'The Family of Joe Hawkes' C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
