GUERIN,
Jonathon Michael (Johnny):
Of Bulls - Suddenly while hunting on 14 July 2020, aged 42 years. Devoted Dad of Tom, Fraser and Louise and special friend of Joleene. Loving son of Mike and the late Heather and friend of Lynda. Loved brother of Matt and Tracy, and Kath. Special uncle to Charlie and Molly. Johnny will be sadly missed by all his friends and extended family. A farewell for Johnny will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, 21 July 2020, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 18, 2020