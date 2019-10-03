WOOLLASTON,
Jonathan Michael (Jonny):
We are heartbroken to announce the tragic loss of Greg and Stacey's gorgeous little two year old boy, Jonathan. Adored brother of Ethan and Vanessa. Precious Grandson of David and Lynette Woollaston; Kevin and Dianne Gooch. Loved nephew of Dan and Lucy, Steve, Jeff and Angharad; Michelle and Samuel Radford, Donna-Lee and Josh Hansen, and Gary. Loved cousin of Esther, Miri, Hannah, Joel, and Clara; Courtney, Monique, Hollie, Zach, and Isabelle. Thank you everyone for your support at this devastating time. He is gone from us far too soon, but will never be forgotten.
Mark 10:15-16
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 3, 2019