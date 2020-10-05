HIRST, Jomie Cerenio:
Passed away suddenly as a result of a car accident on October 1st, 2020. Much adored wife of Shannan, Loved stepmother of Levi, Dearly loved daughter of Imelda and the late John Cerenio (Philippines). Treasured daughter-in-law of Gordon and Lorraine Hirst (Foxton Beach), Shirley and Larry Morris (Cambridge). Cherished granddaughter-in-law of Leah Laurence (Cambridge). Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Meljohn and Monteh, Jesse and Priscila, Madel and Dexter, and their families (Philippines). Precious sister-in-law to Ramon and Corvett (Feilding), Leah and Raoul (Rotorua), Michael and Rebecca (New Plymouth), Aimee (Palmerston North), and their families.
Forever in our hearts,
never forgotten, your big
beautiful smile will be missed,
may she rest in peace.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Derby and Monmouth Street, Feilding, on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 2.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 5, 2020