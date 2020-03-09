SHIRLEY, Johnson Noel:
Passed away suddenly on Thursday 5th March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Dawn, and loving father to Shane & Francine, Dennis & Sharon, Sonjae & Ian, Cahn & Kelly, and stepdad to Sandra & Pete, Michael & Chrissy & the late Darren. Much loved Poppa John to all of his many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, 11.00am at Foxton RSA, Easton Street, Foxton.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 9, 2020