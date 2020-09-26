John WILLIAMSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John WILLIAMSON.
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063233700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
View Map
Death Notice

WILLIAMSON,
John James (Jim):
Peacefully passed away on 24 September 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by his family. Cherished husband of Rosalyn, loving father and father-in-law of Derryn and Chris Hunt, Phillip and Karen, Christopher and Julianne. Also dearest Grandfather of Hannah, Emily, Chloe, Renee, Amelia, Benjamin, and Isabel. Messages to the Williamson C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. Family and friends are invited to a service for Jim at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday 30 September 2020, at 11.00am.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.