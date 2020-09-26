WILLIAMSON,
John James (Jim):
Peacefully passed away on 24 September 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by his family. Cherished husband of Rosalyn, loving father and father-in-law of Derryn and Chris Hunt, Phillip and Karen, Christopher and Julianne. Also dearest Grandfather of Hannah, Emily, Chloe, Renee, Amelia, Benjamin, and Isabel. Messages to the Williamson C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. Family and friends are invited to a service for Jim at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday 30 September 2020, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 26, 2020