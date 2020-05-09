TREDER,
John Francis (Johnny):
1937 - 2020
Passed away at Palmerston North Hospital April 24th 2020. Dearly loved husband of Kareen (nee Ryan). Much loved father and father-in-law of Annette and Grant (deceased), David and Jane, Craig and Anna, Karlyn and Myles, Megan and Jason. Loved and treasured Poppa of, Louise, Sophie, Nathan, William, Liam, Finn, Thomas, Millie, James, Miley, Sienna and Charlie.
We will hold you in our hearts and memories lovingly forever
A private service was held Thursday 30th April.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 9, 2020