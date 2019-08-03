THOMPSON,
John Christian:
On 30 July 2019, at Marlborough Hospice, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Norma (died at Palmerston North on 30 July 2013). Much loved father and father-in-law of Robyn & Jonathan Falloon (Marlborough); and grandfather of Nicola (Wellington) & Peter (London). Messages may be sent to Robyn Falloon, 48 Kennedys Road, RD 2, Blenheim 7272 or [email protected] In accordance with John's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019