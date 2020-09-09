STORRIER, John Charles:
Of Palmerston North. Died peacefully on Thursday 3rd September 2020. Aged 85. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Janice and Leigh Groom, Tony and Carol, Grant and Viv, Nicola and Kevin Walker. Much loved Garg / Grandad of Aimee and Andrew, Sarah and Ben, and Kaitlin; Rachael and John, Denise and Jason, Zac, and Lisa; Hayden, Blake, and Danielle. Messages to the Storrier family, PO Box 8077, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North 4446. In accordance with John's wishes, a private family farewell has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 9, 2020