John SEYMOUR (1961 - 2020)
  • "Very sad to hear of Johns passing. I really enjoyed working..."
    - Ari Toufexis
  • "Having just visited John & Andrea a fortnight before this..."
    - Ian Cooper
  • "John's friends and colleagues at Te Manawa Museum of Art, ..."
    - Janet Ellery
Death Notice

SEYMOUR, John Bentley:
28.09.1961 – 01.04.2020
John passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 1 April 2020, aged 58. Loved son of George and Faith. Cherished husband of Andrea. Dearly loved dad, father-in-law and granddad of Luke, Anna and Scarlett, and Amy-Rose, Kurt and Harley, and step-dad of Baylie. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Greg, and Rob and Rose, and loved uncle of Ben and Jordan. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation has taken place with a memorial service to take place at a later date. Messages to John's family, c/- 70 Tokomaru East Road, RD 4, Tokomaru 4474.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
