John RICE-EDWARDS (1941 - 2020)
Service Information
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whanganui
Death Notice

RICE-EDWARDS,
John William
(formerly John Guild):
18 June 1941 -
19 January 2020
Ring the bells, blow the trumpets, sound the horns
Our chief, our guide, our pou is gone.
He fought the good fight, he ran the course
He kept the faith
Now, breathe easy Father and rest in peace.
Aaron, Simon and whãnau are sad to announce the passing of our Dad, Koro & Uncle. In his last months he was surrounded by his family. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of John's life in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Nau mai, haere mai.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Manawatu Standard from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
