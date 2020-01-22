RICE-EDWARDS,

John William

(formerly John Guild):

18 June 1941 -

19 January 2020

Ring the bells, blow the trumpets, sound the horns

Our chief, our guide, our pou is gone.

He fought the good fight, he ran the course

He kept the faith

Now, breathe easy Father and rest in peace.

Aaron, Simon and whãnau are sad to announce the passing of our Dad, Koro & Uncle. In his last months he was surrounded by his family. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of John's life in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.

Nau mai, haere mai.

Dempsey & Forrest

Locally Owned



