Death Notice

REMUS,
John Robert (Robin):
04.09.1945 - 19.05.2020
Of Wanganui (and a very special 5 months in Feilding), passed away peacefully after a brief illness, in Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday 19th May 2020, with Kate by his side. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Katherine (Kate) and Scott Rutherford, and adored "Bandad Nui" of Alexander, Samuel, Archer, Harrison and Theodore. Funerals weren't John's "thing" and as such a private cremation has been held. A special thanks to all the staff of the ICU (Ward 30) for their care and compassion during Dad's time with them.
Gone to build cities in the sky.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 23, 2020
