Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
O'REILLY, John Allen:
646229 CMT. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday, June 17, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann. Loved father and father-in-law of Karen (deceased) and Murray, Jan and Geoff (deceased), Bronwyn and Paul, and Peter and Leonie. Loved poppa and great-grandfather of 16. A service for John will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Monday, 24 June 2019, at 10.30am.

Published in Manawatu Standard on June 22, 2019
