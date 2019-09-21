NAIRNE, John Joseph:
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully on Thursday 19 September 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Craig, Joanne and John Kitto, Nicola and Scott. Treasured Grandad of Nicholas, Cameron, Kelsi, Oliver, Mack, and Finn. A loved and respected brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Messages to the Nairne family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ultimate Care Aroha for their wonderful care of John. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 25 September 2019, at 10.30am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019