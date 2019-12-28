MOORE,
John Charles James:
Reg. No. W84844 RNZAF. Of Feilding. On December 25, 2019 peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of the late Maria and the late Pauline, much loved father of Stephen, and Warren, loved stepfather of Emma and Robbie, Maria, Laura and William, step-grandfather of Esther, Christopher, Delia, Haydon, Jamie, and Nevaeh. Grandad John of Harmonie, Cherrysh, and Frank. A Service for John will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Moore Family, c/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 28, 2019