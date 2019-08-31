MATTHEWS, John Patrick:
17.3.1939 - 29.8.2019
Died peacefully at home on The Ark, with family surrounding him. The world will be a quieter place without this much loved, larger than life, amazing man. Beloved husband of Kirsten, the late Diane, and Marie. Proud father, step-father and father-in-law to Anne-Marie, Libby and Jason, Sue, Peter and Mandy, Craig and Mel, Blair and Kim, Kris, Liz and Jen. Even prouder Grandfather of Daniel, Rebekah and Aaron, Lianne, Rachel, Hunter, Chloe, Bena, Luke, Aimee, Tom, Elmo, Spike and Danni, and Great-grandfather to Maci, Taylor, Ruth and Isaac. Only child of the late Nell and Mac. Respected son-in-law of Peter and Alison, brother-in-law of Simon and Sam, uncle of Bella and Theo, loved by his cousins and ex-in laws/outlaws! In addition to his family life, he was a lawyer for over 50 years, was involved with theatre both in production and on stage, he built and sailed boats, played, then watched, rugby, basketball and bowls. He served the community as a Lion (ex District Governor) and Hawkes Bay Arts Council, as well as many less formal ways. A celebration of his life will be at St Peter's Anglican Church, 229 Ruahine Street, Terrace End, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at 2.30pm. Followed by a private cremation. We will also be holding a Memorial service, at his 'previous home', in the Langley Twigg Offices at Ahuriri, in Napier, on Friday 6 September 2019, at 5pm. Wear something with a flash of blue, for Blue September. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Stroke Foundation or Prostate Cancer Research would be appreciated, and may be left at the church or Langley Twigg reception. There will be a 'memory jar' for you to leave memories for the family or visit the tribute page. Messages to the Matthews family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019