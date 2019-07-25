John KRONAST

Guest Book
Service Information
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
3159
073071111
Death Notice

KRONAST, John William:
Passed away as a result of a tragic accident on Friday, July 19, 2019, aged 61, son of the late Bill and Ngaire. Dearly loved husband of Rachel, and adored father of Hannah and Greer. John will be sadly missed by his family, Garry and Ro, Mike and Jane, Jude and Damien, and his nephews and niece, William, Matthew, Edward, Cameron, Christopher and Monica. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Church, 67 Keepa Road, Whakatane, on Monday, July 29, at 1.00pm. Any messages to the Kronast family, PO Box 235, Opotiki.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 25, 2019
