HENSON, John Hamilton:
On Monday 8th June 2020. Aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Norma, loved and cherished dad of Peter (Jacquelina), Nicky (Alan), loving Gons to Alisha, Sam, Shannon, Jasmine, Jade, Bella, Caleb, Rania, loved great-grandad to Kalissa, Ashlyn, Nicola, Zeke and Levi, loved brother/brother-in-law to Betty (Ray Deceased), Peggy, Ross (Sue), Russell, Trevor (Alison), Wilfred (Margaret), Lynette (Brian).
A treasured life lived with
patience, dedication
and kindness.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at William Cotton and Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Manawatu Standard on June 20, 2020
