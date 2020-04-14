GRIFFITHS, John:

Of Palmerston North, passed peacefully at home on Good Friday, 10 April 2020, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of the late Nora Elizabeth Griffiths. Cherished father of Savhita (dec), Bernadette, Devianne & Jason, Charlie & Andrea, John & Joanne, Aroha & Liston, and Tania & Nathan. Adored grandfather of Raukura, Paraone, Te Aniwa, Jade, Jaymie, Jordyn, Kaea, Tama, Aria, Cavali-Jaye, Tiare, Karlem, Kora and great-grandfather of Luca, Emelia, Isabella, Kiara, Kelsey, Keanu, Immanuel and Kõtuku. Beloved son of the late Mary Ellen Griffiths (nee Reid), and brother to William (Billy). Loved nephew to Bill & Eleanor, John, Eddie & Molly. A cherished brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many, Poppy to all. You will be sadly missed by whãnau, friends and the many kaupapa you and Nanny Nora served and supported over the years.

Moe mai rã e Poppy

i roto i te aroha.

Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation has taken place and Poppy will be returned to Taupõ, to õngaroto Marae to be laid to rest with his wife and daughter when circumstances permit.



