John GIDDENS

Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace Jack . I remember for all that time in..."
    - Olivia Greco
  • "Dear Darling Jack fly free now I will miss u soooo much..."
Death Notice

GIDDENS,
John Thomas (Jack):
Peacefully on 1 August 2019 at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding, surrounded by family. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne. Much loved Dad of John, Raelene, and Elaine. Lovely Grandad of Rachel and Cameron, Jason, and Marlena. Grandad Jack to his four great-grandsons. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 5 August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery, Lethbridge Road, Feilding.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.