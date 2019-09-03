GALLAGHER,
John James (Paddy):
Of Marton. Peacefully at Wimbledon Villa Rest Home on Sunday 1 September 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorna. Cherished father and father-in-law of Maureen (deceased) and Craig, Sean (deceased) and Sharron, and Fiona and Peter (U.K.). Beloved Grandad of Adam, Kate, Erin; Grace, and Noah. Friends are invited to attend a service for Paddy at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 3, 2019