John GALLAGHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John GALLAGHER.
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

GALLAGHER,
John James (Paddy):
Of Marton. Peacefully at Wimbledon Villa Rest Home on Sunday 1 September 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorna. Cherished father and father-in-law of Maureen (deceased) and Craig, Sean (deceased) and Sharron, and Fiona and Peter (U.K.). Beloved Grandad of Adam, Kate, Erin; Grace, and Noah. Friends are invited to attend a service for Paddy at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at 11.00am.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.