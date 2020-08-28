DEWE, John William:
Of Feilding. On April 16, 2020, peacefully at Woodlands Rest Home, in his 82nd year. Treasured husband of Jill, loved father of Owen and Jenny, Carolyne and Ross, loved Poppa of Jayden, Mason, and Lachlan. Brother of Doreen (deceased), Colleen, Joan (John's twin), Kathleen, and Christine. A service for John will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding, on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740, would be appreciated and may left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 28, 2020