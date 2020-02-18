COUTTS, John Piercy:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 5th February 2020, at Peppertree; in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of Lois, father of Jay, Richard, Helen, David, and Ian. Much loved Poppa and Grandpa to his 10 grandchildren; the late Glen, Lynley, Julie, Amy, Alice, Kate, Sarah, Robbie, Amanda, and Isabel. Special thanks to Les Johansen, Ashok Dahya, the staff of Willard and Peppertree Homes, and Robert J Cotton and Sons. At John's request, a private service was held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 18, 2020