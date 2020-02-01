John COOPER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John COOPER.
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
View Map
Death Notice

COOPER, John Albert:
Passed away peacefully at home on 29th January 2020 with family by his side. Dearly loved father of Denise and Kenny, Geoffrey and Bev, Gillian, Ross (dec), Clinton and Alicia, Deb and Derek, and Leigh-Ann (dec). Loved Granddad and Great-Granddad of his 22 grandchildren. Messages to the Cooper family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. A service for John will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.