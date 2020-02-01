COOPER, John Albert:
Passed away peacefully at home on 29th January 2020 with family by his side. Dearly loved father of Denise and Kenny, Geoffrey and Bev, Gillian, Ross (dec), Clinton and Alicia, Deb and Derek, and Leigh-Ann (dec). Loved Granddad and Great-Granddad of his 22 grandchildren. Messages to the Cooper family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. A service for John will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 1, 2020