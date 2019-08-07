Acknowledgement

CLARKE, John Francis:

Val, Jackie, Richie, and family, express their heartfelt appreciation and thanks for the messages of sympathy conveyed to them with cards, phone calls, flowers, food and visits. Your kindness and support during John's illness, and after his passing, has brought comfort to us during this difficult time. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Arohanui Hospice and to the girls at Lavender Blue for their support and care to John and the family. Thank you also to those who came to the service to farewell John and Tony, you presence was greatly appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 7, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

