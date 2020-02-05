John BYRNES

Guest Book
  • "To Patricia ,Lorraine, Gary and family So sorry to read of..."
    - Mary Gough
  • "Rest in peace peg"
    - Richard and sharon Boardman
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Death Notice

BYRNES, John Edward:
Of Palmerston North. On February 3, 2020 passed away after a short struggle with Cancer at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by family, aged 71 years. Dearly loved father of Joshua, and Lucinda, and treasured grandad of Anah-Rose, and Leah. Much loved brother of Gary, Patricia, Lorraine, Les, Teresa, and Rosemary. A farewell for John will be held at William Cotton & Sons Lounge, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11am followed by private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.