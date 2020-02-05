BYRNES, John Edward:
Of Palmerston North. On February 3, 2020 passed away after a short struggle with Cancer at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by family, aged 71 years. Dearly loved father of Joshua, and Lucinda, and treasured grandad of Anah-Rose, and Leah. Much loved brother of Gary, Patricia, Lorraine, Les, Teresa, and Rosemary. A farewell for John will be held at William Cotton & Sons Lounge, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11am followed by private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 5, 2020