BUDD, John Roger:

Died peacefully at 6pm on 2nd April 2020, aged 84. Beloved husband of Haumihi (Minnie) Brown (dec), and much-loved father of Jean, Michael (dec), Claudia, Terry, Raymond (dec) and Sofia.

A gentleman who was the warm heart of his large and vibrant family.

We extend a heartfelt thank you to the bevy of wonderful caregivers who visited him daily, providing him with exceptional care and friendship laced with a good measure of humour within his large, busy family home. We would like to thank ACC case manager Peter Kennedy and St John's Ambulance who made it possible for dad to be cared for within his family. Finally thank you to the staff of ward 29, and R.J. Cotton for helping ease the suffering of his family by expediting a quick cremation, ensuring John's body wasn't left alone for too long. A private cremation was held at 1.30pm on 3rd April 2020. No one was allowed to attend due to lockdown, and a memorial service will be held at an unveiling later in the year. Dad you leave us with many lovely memories, and an example of how to be there for your family. We will miss you and are grateful for all that you shared with us.





